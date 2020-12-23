Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine provides COVID-19 vaccine update as distribution continues into week two

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — It’s been a week since the first round of the COVID-19 vaccines were distributed. Since then, over 41,000 shots have been given to health care workers.

“This week, we anticipate receiving 30,225 Pfizer BioNTech vaccines which will be going to our health care facilities,” said Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine.

Beginning Monday, the federal partnership with CVS and Walgreens will start on-site COVID-19 vaccinations for residents and staff across the state.

“Every health care worker who wants to be vaccinated will be vaccinated whether or not they are affiliated with a hospital or not,” added Dr. Levine.

That includes Emergency Medical Service workers who are often the first to come in contact with a covid patient.

“My message today to hospitals is to start to reach out and to work together with EMS providers and agencies as well as other non-affiliated health care providers and work to get them vaccinated as soon as possible,” said R. Levine.

Moderna also started rollout of its vaccine earlier this week.

Dr. Levine says that will go to rural areas along with hospitals and health systems since it requires standard refrigeration unlike the Pfizer vaccine.

As of now there is still no timetable as to when those 75-years and older along with frontline workers will receive a vaccine.

“Each phase depends completely on how much vaccine we get and that’s the variable we have no control over,” said Dr. Levine. “ Depending on how that rolls out over the next number of weeks and months will determine when one phase can transition to the other phase.