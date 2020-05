Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine will host a media briefing Saturday, May 2nd, at noon to provide an update on COVID-19 and its impact in Pennsylvania.

On Sunday, May 3, 2020, there will not be a media briefing.

The department will put out a press release with data at noon. If this would change, the department would issue an updated advisory.

The live stream will be found here on Yourerie.com