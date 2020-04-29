Select Crawford County businesses receive assistance from new state funded assistance loan program

A handful of businesses in Crawford County are getting a helping hand during the pandemic thanks to a new state funded assistance loan program.

When the pandemic hit, the commonwealth and Crawford County put together a working capital loan program.

One of the companies that applied and was approved by the state is Foulk’s Flooring America. This company does a lot of commercial work for state and federal entities.

“We knew that their budgets were coming to an end, so we would need money to fill in and cover our expenses to keep our business alive,” said Michael Foulk from Foulk’s Flooring America.

Foulk’s Flooring America has extended credit lines because of big projects including working on the Warren County VO Tech School and the Pittsburgh Federal Court House.

“We can’t get going until we pay those bills, well without money coming in you can’t pay those bills so with this loan it’s going to help us get more materials to start these projects back up,” said Foulk.

Another Crawford County business that is getting money is Voodoo Brewery.

“It helps us immensely. At a time like this when all small businesses are struggling and trying to make sense of how to operate at all if you are able at all if you able,” said Matteo Rachocki, CEO of Voodoo Brewing Company.

Rachocki said that the loan will help them maintain inventories.

“And those vendors expect payment on the terms that you are given and additionally you don’t want to deplete your inventory for when that is over,” said Rachocki.

So far about 22 applicants have gone to the state and 16 have been funded. The total amount for the county is over $1.5 million.

Foulk’s Flooring America is just one of 16 Crawford County companies taking advantage of the commonwealth assistance loans.

