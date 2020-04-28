Select outdoor recreational activities are reopening statewide

Pennsylvanian’s are gearing up to hit the links as early as this Friday, May 1st.

This is coming after Governor Tom Wolf announced today the re-opening of some outdoor recreational activities.

We spoke to some local businesses on ways they’re preparing their facilities.

Governor Wolf expressed that opening facilities such as golf courses, marinas and privately owned camp grounds are ways to maintain a healthy mindset during these times.

Some recreational facilities across the commonwealth are slowing getting back into the swing of things.

J.C. Martin Golf Course is preparing for what is a surprising notice from Governor Tom Wolf on Monday afternoon.

“I think everyone has been wondering why isn’t golf allowed because the distancing is perfect. You’re not usually close to people,” said Jodie O’Connor, Golf Professional at J.C. Martin Golf Course.

On May 1st outdoor recreational activities will re-open including golf courses, marinas, guided fishing and privately owned camp grounds.

Facilities still must comply with CDC and Health Department guidelines.

J.C. Martin looks to keep all visitors safe during this pandemic by installing things like plexiglass at the concession stand.

“All the businesses are doing it. It’s suspended from the ceiling and it’s like a spitguard from the counter to the customer. We will only allow two people in the shop and we’ll have our spacing of six feet,” said O’Connor.

Michael Puline, Assistant manager of Uncle John’s Campground, says he’s ready to gradually reopen.

“This is going to be a phased approach. We’re not going to turn the faucet all the way on. I think initially we’re just going to have people in their own campers and not have anyone in the cabins or tents,” said Puline.

Governor Wolf also expressed that reopening some of these facilities will help rebuild the economy and strengthen our mental health.

If you are planning on taking part in these outdoor activities, it’s important that you continue to do your part and social distance to flatten the curve and protect our health.