Senate approves $8.3 billion in funding to combat coronavirus

The Senate on Thursday approved an $8.3 billion funding bill to combat the COVID-19 virus (coronavirus).

This comes as cases of the novel coronavirus keep climbing both abroad and here at home.

In New York, confirmed cases increased by double digits, but officials are urging people to remain calm.

At least a thousand New York residents are under self-quarantine, many connected to the first case, an attorney in his 50’s.

In San Francisco, the coast guard is flying test kits to the Grand Princess cruise ship after an elderly woman died following being exposed during a cruise on that same ship last month.

“This is not a drill. This is not the time to give up. This is not a time for excuses. This is a time for pulling out all the stops,” said Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General.