1  of  2
Breaking News
Department of Health: 45,763 positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in PA; 2,292 deaths 30 million have sought US jobless aid since virus hit
1  of  2
Live Now
US jobless claims soar past 30 million; Europe reeling also LIVE: Erie County COVID-19 update

Senate approves bill requiring the state to notify first responders of local COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

According to Senator Dan Laughlin, the Senate has approved a bill requiring the state to notify first responders of local COVID-19 cases.

Senate Bill 1110 would require the Department of Health or local health authority to notify 911 centers, police, fire, coroners and EMS personnel of any positive COVID-19 cases when the disease is the subject of an emergency disaster proclamation by the governor, so they can better prioritize their use of Personal Protective Equipment.

The bill will now go to the House of Representatives for consideration.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pennsylvania COVID-19 Map

Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

Events Calendar