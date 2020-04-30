Senate approves bill requiring the state to notify first responders of local COVID-19 cases

According to Senator Dan Laughlin, the Senate has approved a bill requiring the state to notify first responders of local COVID-19 cases.

Senate Bill 1110 would require the Department of Health or local health authority to notify 911 centers, police, fire, coroners and EMS personnel of any positive COVID-19 cases when the disease is the subject of an emergency disaster proclamation by the governor, so they can better prioritize their use of Personal Protective Equipment.

The bill will now go to the House of Representatives for consideration.