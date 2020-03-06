Senator Casey releases statement on coronavirus

U.S. Senator Bob Casey has released a statement following Governor Wolf’s announcement they are testing two possible cases of coronavirus in Pennsylvania.

“The people of Pennsylvania wish a speedy recovery to those who have been impacted by coronavirus and we stand ready to help those families. Yesterday, congress passed $8 billion in funding to combat the coronavirus and I will push to make sure appropriate resources are sent to Pennsylvania quickly. I urge all Pennsylvanians to follow the instructions of their medical provider, public health professionals, as well as, federal agencies like Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.”