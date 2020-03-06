Breaking News
Pennsylvania testing two possible cases of the coronavirus in Wayne and Delaware Counties

Senator Casey releases statement on coronavirus

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

U.S. Senator Bob Casey has released a statement following Governor Wolf’s announcement they are testing two possible cases of coronavirus in Pennsylvania.

“The people of Pennsylvania wish a speedy recovery to those who have been impacted by coronavirus and we stand ready to help those families. Yesterday, congress passed $8 billion in funding to combat the coronavirus and I will push to make sure appropriate resources are sent to Pennsylvania quickly. I urge all Pennsylvanians to follow the instructions of their medical provider, public health professionals, as well as, federal agencies like Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar