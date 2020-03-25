Senator Casey secures $10.2 million to help feed seniors in PA during the COVID-19 pandemic

U.S. Senator Bob Casey, D-PA, announced today that he secured $250 million in funding to help feed seniors during the COVID-19 pandemic. Under the funding released yesterday, Pennsylvania is slated to receive $10.2 million.

Senator Casey says he pushed for funding for senior nutrition programs during the debate over the second coronavirus relief package, now public law, the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (H.R. 6201).

“Today, we can announce, that after my efforts, substantial funding to feed seniors during the coronavirus pandemic will be released to older Americans across the country and in Pennsylvania,” Senator Casey said. “While this funding is needed, getting it out the door should not have taken this long. The administration should have moved more quickly and I will continue to press them to act with the speed that this crisis deserves.”

Of the $10.2 million, $6.8 million will support meals to seniors in their homes through Meals on Wheels and $3.4 million will support congregate meals.