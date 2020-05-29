Senator Casey to donate plasma after receiving positive COVID-19 antibody test

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — U.S. Senator Bob Casey will donate his plasma after receiving the results of a COVID-19 ELISA IgG Antibody Test, which were positive, Wednesday.

Casey said in a statement, “This positive test means that I likely had COVID-19 at some point over the last several months and have since developed an antibody response to the virus.”

Last week Casey says he consulted Dr. Brian Monahan, the Capitol’s Attending Physician to determine whether he might be a candidate to donate blood plasma.

“The results of this test revealed substantial levels of COVID-19 antibody in my blood, significantly more than the amount required to qualify me as a plasma donor. In an effort to help others fighting this virus, I will be making my first donation today in Taylor, Pennsylvania. I encourage others who have recovered from COVID-19 to consult with their own physician to see if they may also be eligible to donate,” Casey said.

Senator Casey said in a statement:

“Earlier this spring, I experienced a low-grade fever and some mild flu-like symptoms for a number of days. I consulted my physician over the phone, who suggested that I quarantine at home in Scranton for a period of two weeks. Fortunately, I was easily able to isolate myself. My wife was out of town at the time to be with our eldest daughter and son-in-law, who were expecting their first child. In consultation with my doctor, I chose not to seek medical care because my symptoms were relatively mild and manageable. My fever went away on its own by mid-April, and it was never recommended that I be tested for the virus. I was able to work during my illness, remotely engaging with constituents and staff, and keeping a full schedule.”

Casey says he will continue to follow the guidance of public health experts by wearing a mask in public and observing social distancing practices.