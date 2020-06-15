Senator Laughlin files RTK requests on Erie County’s “yellow” status

Senator Dan Laughlin has filed Right to Know (RTK) requests for the public release of correspondence between the state and Erie County since May 1st.

This is an effort from Senator Laughlin’s to determine the rationale and motivation behind behind Erie County’s continued status as a “yellow” county under the Administration’s COVID-19 reopening plan.

“The question behind my RTK requests is very simple, ‘Who is keeping Erie County yellow?’ Is it primarily the state or county officials behind this? I want to know who is behind this and the people of Erie County deserve to know it as well,” Senator Laughlin said.

The RTK requests have been filed with both the county and state officials.

This request asks for all communications including emails, text messages and written correspondences between Erie County officials (the Department of Health, the County Executive, Gary Lee and Rich Perhacs and other members of the County Executive’s staff) and state officials officials (the Governor, the Health Secretary and officials with the Department of Health and PEMA) regarding Erie County’s phase designation since May 1st.

Senator Laughlin has also requested all of the internal Erie County correspondences between the Department of Health, the County Executive and the County Executive’s staff regarding Erie County’s phase designation.

“As the past few weeks have gone by, we have watched Erie remain in the yellow phase while other counties – some with significantly higher COVID-19 counts – have moved on to green. This is particularly the case when you compare Erie to Dauphin County (Harrisburg) which is going green on Friday,” said Senator Laughlin.

Senator Laughlin also stated that there are 168 cases per 100,000 residents in Erie County compared to 589 cases per 100,000 residents in Dauphin County. Dauphin has had 107 deaths and Erie only has seven.

“In addition, Erie County has averaged 11 new cases per-day over the last two weeks, while Dauphin is averaging just over double that,” Senator Laughlin. “There is no reason for this. The ambiguous answer we were given for staying yellow was that our rates have gone up. The whole process has been very opaque. We deserve answers. We deserve to know who exactly is calling the shots,” said Senator Laughlin.