Seniors, health care workers and first responders receiving COVID-19 vaccinations Thursday

Seniors, health care workers and first responders are all getting their COVID-19 vaccinations today, at least while supplies last.

These are already scheduled shots for health care workers and seniors over 75, but they could be the last for a little while.

Many places around Erie, including at Saint Vincent Hospital, are not scheduling new shots at this time.

The reason is simple… they are running out of medicine.

“I wish I could mention when we’ll be able to open the schedule again. We will have the schedule available on ahn.org and it’s sometime in the future, but I don’t have an exact time, it will all be based on future supply available,” said Chris Clark, MD, AHN Saint Vincent.

Recently, the eligibility requirements have been loosened so that more people are eligible to sign up. The hope is that new shipments of the vaccine will be arriving in the near future.