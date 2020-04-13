Seniors speak out about missing traditions

The announcement of Governor Tom Wolf closing schools for the rest of the year has disappointed many seniors. Others who aren’t seniors are sympathizing with them as well.

Yoselin Person spoke with a senior and an underclassman this morning. She reported live this morning from outside of Erie High School.

Many seniors would be creating their final high school memories right now, unfortunately for the 2020 graduating class, that won’t be the case.

Many local students now won’t have the chance to create their final memories with their friends.

The governor’s decision to close all schools impacted all senior activities. The call for all schools to be closed means there won’t be prom, graduation or other activities for seniors.