Seven new positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Erie County; 88 new cases reported in past week

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper announced Wednesday, June 3rd that there are seven new positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Erie County.

This brings the total number of cases in the county to 314 cumulative positive cases. There were 226 cumulative positive cases reported last Wednesday. This means there have been 88 new cases in the past week.

The state will release updated COVID-19 numbers later today. You can find daily updated COVID-19 numbers for Erie County on the county’s website here.