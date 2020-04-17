Seven new positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Erie County, bringing the total to 53

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper announced today there are seven new positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Erie County.

This brings the total in Erie County to 53 positive cases. There are 1,213 negative tests reported.

The new cases are individuals in their 20s, 40s, two are in their 50s, two are in their 60s, and one is in their 70s.

Three cases are connected to a known positive. One is related to travel. Three are still under investigation by the Department of Health.

Four of the new cases are located in zone 1. Two are located in zone 2. One is located in zone 5.

The county executive also announced the county will furlough all nonessential employees May 1st.

This story is breaking. We will continue to update you with more.