Several area school districts continue masking policy during 2022 school year

Students are back in the classroom for the start of the new year as the mask mandate in Erie County is no longer in place.

Former Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper enforced a county-wide mask mandate.

Many school districts including Fairview, Erie City Schools, and Millcreek Township, will continue to have a masking policy in place for students, staff, and faculty.

Erie County Executive Brenton Davis is working with several superintendents to come up with a plan without enforcing a county-wide mask mandate.