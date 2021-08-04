Several local universities outline their COVID protocols for the fall semester

College campuses will soon be filled with students getting ready for the academic year.

Several local universities outlined their COVID protocols for the fall semester.

“There’s not a vaccine requirement from the university. We are strongly recommending that faculty students and staff be vaccinated and that they upload that vaccination record with the university,” said Ken Miller, Director of Administration for Penn State Behrend.

Penn State Behrend students will resume classes on August 24th.

Miller said that students who are not vaccinated will be routinely tested for COVID.

“If you are a residential student we are requiring that if you are not vaccinated you need to be tested prior to admitting you to your residence hall room. There will also be testing throughout the semester,” said Miller.

Other universities are requiring all students and faculty to be fully vaccinated all in an effort to promote a more normal and healthy school year.

“We’ve been working very hard this summer to assure that as many people as possible that can be vaccinated are vaccinated before they come back,” said Dr. Judy Smith, Executive Director of Wellness at Mercyhurst University.

Dr. Smith said that currently face masks will not be required at Mercyhurst.

Edinboro University released their COVID-19 protocols.

“Classes will be scheduled and classroom occupancy determined following pre-pandemic practices. Social distancing and mask requirements will be lifted, but employees and students who are not vaccinated will be encouraged to wear a mask especially indoors.”

At Gannon University face masks are no longer required. Vaccinations for students are also not required but are strongly encouraged.

Unvaccinated students will be part of a surveillance testing program.

Update: Penn State recently announced that effective immediately masks will be required at all campuses including Behrend.

