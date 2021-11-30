Several schools in Erie reopen after closing from a rise in COVID cases

Several schools in Erie reopened after closing from a rise in COVID cases.

We spoke with one of these schools to hear about the transition and how they are operating post shut down.

Blessed Sacrament School opened on Tuesday November 30th after closing from seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases.

Principal Jane Wagner said that the transition from in-person to virtual was a smooth process.

“It ran very smoothly. The teachers and the students within you know 20 minutes of the notification of that you had to go remote everybody was ready. Their bins were packed, their devices ready to take home, it’s in the bag, and off they go with their crate of all their materials and their devices and so that runs very smoothly,” said Jane Wagner, Principal of Blessed Sacrament School.

Wagner said that the transition was also easy because the students were virtual last year.

“It also runs very smoothly when they’re actually remoting from home. They’re used to it last year and so the teachers send out the code for the meeting they’re on all day. They do their classwork, they use Google Classrooms to send their things in and to do their assignments. So all that works very smoothly,” said Wagner.

The staff is looking to prevent the school from closing again by prompting a safe return for the students.

“I reiterated to the students you know it’s been a couple of weeks since you’ve been in school. So don’t forget these are the things we do every day which are we fully wear our mask all the time unless your teacher’s taking you outside for a mask break or it’s lunchtime and you’re eating your lunch and you’re six feet away from the people that you’re sitting at, around or near. Washing or sanitizing your hands frequently. When you’re in line you’re staying six feet apart. You can see out there we have pause on the paws so the kids are reminded of what six feet looks like. So all the things that we’ve done before. There’s nothing that’s changed at all,” said Wagner.

