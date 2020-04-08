Sheetz employee near Harrisburg tests positive for COVID-19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Sheetz says an employee at the 7970 Linglestown Road location in West Hanover Township has tested positive for coronavirus.

The store has been closed and looks to be professionally deep cleaned and disinfected. Gas pumps are also expected to be sanitized and cleaned.

“We are working with employees who may have had close contact with this employee,” a Sheetz representative said. “We are also following guidelines set by the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.”

Sheetz says all employees will be fully paid while this store remains closed.