Starting Sunday April 19th, all Sheetz stores will require customers to wear masks in order to enter the stores.

All Sheetz employees will be required to wear masks and gloves starting Sunday as well.

From 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. the company will be providing a one hour window for seniors and those with health issues to do their shopping.

The company does not plan to check ID’s, but is asking the other customers to respect the hour to give seniors a comfortable visit.