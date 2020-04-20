Shoppers and employees react to the recent face mask order

Governor Wolf has extended Pennsylvania’s stay at home order until May 8th. With that order in mind, another order of the day is to wear a face mask whenever in public.

We spoke to grocery shoppers to get their reactions to the new apparel.

Today is the first day that the public is required to wear masks inside businesses and customers are saying they’re seeing most people wearing their protective gear.

Both the customers and the employees of businesses in Erie might look different for the foreseeable future with everyone inside essential businesses wearing masks.

Here is what the shoppers had to say at Tops Friendly Market.

“I’m actually glad to see that most people are paying attention to the rules. I think it is a good thing,” said Cathy Williams, Shopper at Tops Friendly Market.

Another shopper said she brings her masks whenever she leaves the house.

“I just have it one just in case and then if I go into the store I put it right over my face so it’s no big deal to me. I’d rather be proactive than not,” said Cherlyl Tylkowski, Shopper at Tops.

Employees at industry giant Wabtec are already wearing protective gear. UE 506 President Scott Slawson said the company gave employees masks to wear which is what all employers are required to do.

“Everybody has cloth style masks that were issued by the company and they’re basically like this. They’re non so style masks so everybody was issued two this morning on the way in,” said Slawson.

We spoke to one local business owner who said that most customers are complying with the new rule.

“Ninety nine percent of the people that have come in today have had their mask on. Everybody is applying the best they can do in the situation and we’re really just here to help everyone out so whatever we can do as a local business we’re going to do,” said Peter Maas, Head of Sales and Service at Ferrier’s Hardware.

That means even approaching and confronting customers if they aren’t wearing a mask.

“We do understand that that’s a requirement out there so we try our best to do what we can,” said Maas.