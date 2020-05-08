Shoppers and stores adapt to Yellow Phase regulations

We are officially in day one of the Yellow Phase and Erie County residents are headed to the stores.

With people beginning to make their way back to area stores, it’s different look outside.

Outside of some stores, for example, at DICK’S Sporting Goods there is signage about the social distancing and mask protocols that are in place for customers and employees.

Stores are also continuing curbside pickup for those who don’t want to go inside.

Today’s opening falls less than 24 hours after Erie County announced the highest amount of COVID-19 cases it has seen yet.

Although there was a peak, some customers say that it shows the need to listen to all the safety precautions being given.

However, not all stores that can open have done so. For example, Macy’s, JCPenny and T.J. Maxx still have their doors closed to customers.

According to the Millcreek Mall, Boscov’s will open Sunday, but with limited hours.