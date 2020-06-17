Six new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Erie County; total stands at 478 positives

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper is reporting that there are six new cases of COVID-19 in Erie County as of 12:01 a.m.
This brings the cumulative positive total to 478 cases of COVID-19 in Erie County.
There has also been 317 recovered cases and 152 active cases.
The County Executive is reporting that of these cases, 55% are female and 45% are male.
Here is the breakdown of cases by age:
- 3% Ages 0-4
- 1%: Ages 5-9
- 6%: Ages 10-18
- 14%: Ages 19-24
- 44%: Ages 25-49
- 22%: Ages 50-64
- 10%: Ages 65+