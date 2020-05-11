Six new positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Erie County; total 120

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper announced in her daily news conference Monday, May 11th that there are six new positive cases to report since Friday in Erie County.

This brings the total to 120 cumulative positive cases. There are 2,680 negative tests reported and 84 people have recovered.

One of the new cases is in their 20s, two are in their 30s, one is in their 50s, one is in their 80s, and one is under the age of five.

Three of the new cases live in zone one, one lives in zone two, one lives in zone three and one lives in zone five. These new cases are all connected to known positives.

Crawford County reports 21 positive cases. McKean County reports six positive cases and one death. Warren County reports one positive case. Chautauqua County reports 42 positive cases and four deaths. Ashtabula County reports 192 positive cases and 18 deaths.

You can watch the full live replay of the Erie County COVID-19 update from Monday, May 11, 2020 below: