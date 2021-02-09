Small business owners in Millcreek struggling throughout the pandemic still have time to apply for a township loan program

Small business owners in Millcreek who have been struggling throughout the pandemic still have time to apply for a township loan program.

We spoke to Millcreek Supervisors about the township’s initiative to assist small businesses.

Local businesses have been hit hard during the pandemic. In some cases local elected officials are stepping in to assist.

“We actually had fewer applicants than we anticipated,” said Dan Oullet, Millcreek Supervisor.

Millcreek Supervisor Dan Oullet encouraged small businesses, restaurants, and bar owners in Millcreek who have been affected by the pandemic to apply for this financial assistance.

“Apply for this zero interest loan and that application period is open until this Friday. So we encourage those businesses,” said Oullet.

With the deadline approaching on Friday February 12th, businesses will soon be selected for the program.

The CEO of the Erie Regional Chamber said that this loan program is part of the chamber restart initiative.

“Having access to the capital is one of the biggest barriers to local businesses. So we had some specific recommendation to put out additional loan funds,” said James Grunke,

Grunke said that elected officials can make an impact on small businesses and the local economy.

“It is really important that local public officials show the support of the private sector and make public funds available for there growth,” said Grunke.

To apply to the Millcreek Small Business Loan Program click here.