Small business owners in Millcreek Township could see some relief after tonight’s supervisor’s meeting

Small business owners in Millcreek Township could see some relief coming their way after tonight’s supervisor’s meeting.

The supervisors are expected to consider the establishment of the Millcreek Township Small Business Relief Loan Program during tonight’s meeting beginning at 7 p.m.

If approved, businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic could receive loans up to $25,000 at zero percent interest.

The loans are for lease and mortgage payments as well as covering utility costs of up to three months.

Also under consideration at tonight’s meeting is a revolving loan for existing township businesses looking to expand their businesses of for businesses looking to locate within the township.