Smartphone COVID-19 detection could go public in the next few months

With so much still unknown about COVID-19, a team of engineers are shifting gears on a project they had been working on for years. The development could give you the power to detect COVID-19 anywhere.

Yoselin Person was live this morning with more.

Researchers at the University of Utah are developing a new way to detect COVID-19 with your smartphone. If successful, it could be in the hands of the average person in just months.

The device is a quarter-sized sensor that was, up until recently, being developed to fight the Zika Virus.

Now, a team of engineers are working hard to re-program the device to help end the COVID-19 pandemic.

The head engineer of the project says that if someone were to breathe, cough, sneeze, or blow on the sensor it would be able to tell if they had COVID-19. The results would then be displayed on a cell phone within 60 seconds. It could also test for the virus on a surface by using a swab and placing it onto the sensor.

They are also working on a function that will allow the user to submit their findings to local health organizations to help keep track of the spread of the virus.

“You’d push the button and it can send to a central location, Centers for Disease Control or any other authority that you’d select in your options, then in real-time can update the map,” said Massood Tabib-Azar, project lead engineer.

The plan is to have a working prototype in two months before submitting it for clinical trials, which is expected to last another month.

So, hopefully in three months time this will be something any of us can use.