Socially distant Friday night dining options now available at Perry Square

In case you missed it: Are you looking for a socially distant way to spend your Friday evenings?

Every Friday night this summer from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. the downtown partnership will be setting up tables and chairs over in Perry Square.

This will create more space for downtown restaurants who are limited to 25% capacity indoors and may not have outdoor patios.

The Downtown Partnership staff will sanitize the tables after every use.

The events manager said that over the past couple of weeks he has seen more families coming out to utilize the space for take out.

“We’ve had a great response. I think every week we’ve seen a little bit more people coming and taking advantage of the tables. People who come say you know it’s a great place to come sit. We have them in the shade here,” said Dave Tamulonis, Events Manager of the Erie Downtown Partnership.

The events manager added that hand sanitizer is available at every table.

The Erie Downtown Partnership is working with the city and the Department of Health to make sure they are following all the guidelines.