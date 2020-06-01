Soilders’ and Sailors’ Home hosts Heroes Parade

The Pennsylvania Soilders’ and Sailors’ Home created a moment of kindness this morning, a Heroes Parade.

Due to the COVID-19 virus many families haven’t been able to see their loved ones staying at the Soilders’ and Sailors’ Home.

This morning, the home hosted a Heroes Parade for their residents, staff and neighborhood first responders who are all local heroes.

The home invited families of residents to the parade to celebrate. The activities director said this parade lifted everyone’s spirits.

“Seeing the reactions from the family members and the residents so excited to see their children, their grandchildren and some of their great grandchildren which they haven’t seen in a long time, it’s really… it makes your day,” said Katy Dilling, Activities Director, Pennsylvania Soilders’ and Sailors’ Home.

Half of the residents participated in the parade today and the other half will participate tomorrow morning to ensure social distancing.