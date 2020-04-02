Soldiers and Sailors Home resident using technology to visit with loved ones

The Soldiers and Sailors Home is one of many places that has visitor restrictions these days. For one Korean War veteran, that is not stopping him from seeing his loved ones.

91-year old Rich Tome enjoys family and friends visiting him. The Soldiers and Sailors Home is taking no chances in this age of Coronavirus. Thanks to technology, Tome can sit in his room and video chat with his children and grandchildren.

“Well, it’s a little difficult, but it is what it is. I enjoy this so I can see my family here again.” Tome said.

While Rich is optimistic, he is still a little worried about the pandemic.

“Oh I think about it every day, of course. I tell you, I’m not afraid. At least not for me but I am for my family.” Tome said.

Despite the situation, Rich still has his sense of humor.

“I went through a depression and it was bad, but now I’m in a good place. If the commonwealth runs out of food, then I’ll be in ‘deep doo-doo'”

During this pandemic, the closest his family can get to him is by his window by the bird feeder, but with technology, they feel like they are right there with him.

“We are so lucky to live in this time period where the technology is so advanced. It is really hard to not be able to see them, to give them a high five or a hug, but being able to go down and look at him through the window and using the computer to zoom. It’s amazing.” said Michelle Kappler, Rich’s granddaughter.

The Soldiers and Sailors Home is screening and taking the temperature of all people that go through its gates.