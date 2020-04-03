Some Erie Insurance employees throw a social distance friendly going away party

One local company showed that you can still have a fun going away party while staying six feet apart from each other.

Cori Brown retired from Erie Insurance after 19 years. They had a going away party scheduled but it was canceled because of the pandemic.

So, some of Cori’s work friends decided to surprise her this morning with an outdoor going away party.

After turning in her security badge, work friends honked their car horns, played music and cheered for Cori.

“I was floored, absolutely surprised and floored. I’m going to get choked up,” said Cori Brown.

Cori says they plan to have a traditional going away party for her during the summer.