Some healthcare workers claim they do not want the COVID-19 vaccine yet

A health worker extracts a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the military base in Queretaro, Mexico, Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020. The first batches of vaccines produced by Pfizer and its German partner, BioNTech arrived to Mexico the previous day. (AP Photo/Ginnette Riquelme)

There is a new concern about the COVID-19 vaccines this week as some healthcare workers said they don’t want the shot yet.

It’s believed to be because those workers want more time to make sure that there are not any harmful side effects.

In our area, workers are able to choose whether to get the shots or not and if they want to wait they can still work with masks and personal protection equipment.

Hospital administrators said it’s not a big issue yet because up to 80% of staff are agreeing to take the shots.

Right now all staff can work in any area that are certified or licensed to and we’re not requiring the vaccine for any health care workers right now,” said Emily Shears from UPMC Hamot.

The current protocols require healthcare staff to wear masks and personal protective equipment even if the staff member receives the COVID-19 vaccine.