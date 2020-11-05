Spike in active COVID-19 cases raises attention at the Erie County Department of Health

A spike in active COVID-19 cases is raising attention at the Erie County Department of Health.

During a county news briefing, County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper announced more than 400 active cases in Erie County.

Here is how county residents are reacting about their concerns as these cases grow.

The County Health Department believes that the rise in cases is linked to community spread, and now that the holidays and colder weather are approaching, this could mean new mandates for the county.

Erie County is surpassing record high active COVID-19 cases.

“We are in the midst of the community spread. That means we have hit 100 cases per hundred thousand residents in Erie County for the first time in a seven day period,” said Melissa Lyon, Director of Health for the Erie County Health Department.

414 COVID-19 cases are active here in Erie County. This comes as the County Health Department sees a spike in community spread which includes high risk activities such as sporting events and gatherings.

“It seems to be going up and it is scary and you wonder why? What aren’t people abiding by?” asked Carol Wolf, Erie Resident.

A second week of high cases numbers could lead to significant limitations across the county.

“We could put an order in place that mandates masks for Erie County as well as for the State Health Department. It’s more of an enforced message,” said Lyon.

Other residents believe a mask mandate would be a wake up and help people understand the severity of the virus.

“That would probably help. I don’t know if a lot of people would abide by that. I know personally I would. It’s already scary enough,” said Carly Stinson, Erie Resident.

Lyons said that the Governor’s office is also looking at new mitigation efforts.

The county is urging people to not gather indoors and limit your travel as the holiday season approaches.