Spike in Erie County COVID-19 cases related to an outbreak at SCI Albion

A spike in COVID-19 cases is being related to an outbreak at SCI Albion.

Erie County health officials expressed their concern for the significant rise within the institution.

Here is more on how the county expects to respond to the outbreak.

The main concern is that Erie County is still in Phase 1A. Phase 1B would include correctional officers at institutions such as SCI Albion.

Health officials said it is worrisome that the virus could be spreading from employees.

Erie County health officials announced an outbreak of cases at SCI Albion over the weekend.

“Today we’re seeing those results. Out of 179 cases reported today, 132 are from the Albion SCI facility,” said Kathy Dahlkemper, Erie County Executive.

County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper told us that more than 900 inmates were tested and 200 cases were reported positive.

This comes as CDC changes some restrictions across the United States.

“We’re not out of the woods when it comes to the number of cases. While the number of cases are declining, it’s still significantly higher than it was last March through the end of October,” said Dr. Howard Nadworny, Infectious Disease Specialist.

Erie County health officials told us that they are reaching out to employees that live within the county for contract tracing.

A concern lingers for those employees at SCI Albion that could be from neighboring counties including Crawford and Ashtabula.

“We’re talking to those individuals determining who their contacts would have been so they can do the right thing and isolate from others,” said Melissa Lyon, Health Director of Erie.

It’s still unclear when Erie County could reach phase 1B.

Health officials told us that larger vaccination sites are underway at the Bayfront Convention Center allowing for more people to be vaccinated.

Meadville Medical Center will conduct a vaccine clinic Saturday in the former Peebles Department Store in the Park Ave Plaza.