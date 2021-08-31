The spread of the Delta variant is impacting the number of hospitalizations in Erie County. Medical professionals said that the number of COVID patients admitted has increased significantly this August.

We went to the Health Department for more on this increase.

At the Erie County Department of Health and at local hospitals, health and medical experts are battling the changing dynamics of the pandemic.

Experts said that unvaccinated patients now account for about 80% of local hospitalizations.

The Delta variant not only spreads rapidly from person to person, it has also been shown to spread rapidly through the body.

One doctor said we are seeing the impact of the Delta Variant in local hospitalizations.

“It’s primarily in the unvaccinated people, the people with no immunity they are getting sicker. They are getting sicker faster and they are getting hospitalized at and being put on ventilators at a much faster rate,” said Dr. Howard Nadworny, Infectious Disease Physician.

Dr. Nadworny said that with the original COVID strain, people would get sick and about one week to ten days into their illness they would become more short of breath and develop COVID pneumonia.

“If you look at all the curves of infection in Erie County for example you will see that the rate of hospitalizations is going up at the same time and same rate as number of cases,” said Dr. Nadworny.

Medical experts said that the Delta variant is having a strong impact on those unvaccinated especially those under the age of 65.

“Over 80% of our hospitalizations are related to those who are unvaccinated for COVID-19 so there’s a direct benefit from being vaccinated,” said

