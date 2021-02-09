St. Vincent easing visitor restrictions

St. Vincent is among the Allegheny Health Network (AHN) hospitals easing restrictions on visiting patients.

Patients at Saint Vincent will be allowed visitors from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. unless the patient is under 18, has a disability or is in labor and delivery.

While only one visitor at a time can visit, it can be different people like a spouse during the day and a parent at night. Two parents will be allowed in the neo-natal unit.

You must be 18 with valid ID to visit. Also, no one with COVID-19 symptoms will be allowed.