St. Vincent is among the Allegheny Health Network hospitals easing restrictions on visiting patients.

Patients at St. Vincent will be allowed visitors from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. unless the patient is under 18, has a disability or is in labor and delivery.

While only one visitor at a time can visit, it can be different people such as a spouse during the day and a parent at night.

Two parents will be allowed in the neo-natal unit. You must be 18 with valid ID to visit.

No one with COVID symptoms will be allowed.