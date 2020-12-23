Staff members, nursing home residents at Erie VA Medical Center begin to receive COVID-19 vaccine

Coronavirus
Covid vaccination programs are expanding in the region as more doses become available.

The program at the Veteran’s Administration is getting underway in Erie. Doses of the vaccine were received Monday night, so the line started early Tuesday morning.

Staff members began receiving their shots Tuesday. Permanent residents will receive shots starting Wednesday. An Administration spokesperson says it was a team effort getting to this point.

Walk-in patients are being asked to wait until more shots become available.

