State 8-Ball Tournament to continue as planned for this weekend

One of the biggest pool tournaments in the country is still on this week. Over 2,000 shooters across the state will be in Erie for the annual state 8-Ball Tournament.

The Health Board came in this week to inspect the facility and gave them some advice. Organizers say they have many hand-sanitizer stations and all the tables have anti-septic wipes.

“We are suggesting that all the players take the wipes before they play a game and they wipe their hands after the game is over. All of the break sticks have been wiped down, all the tables in this facility have been wiped down, all of our pool tables have been wiped down with antibacterial,” said Ed Borgia, Tournament Director.

Warner Coin has been hosting the tournament since 1982.