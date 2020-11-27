State Department of Health reporting 150 new COVID-19 cases for Erie County; 7,360 new cases statewide

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 150 new cases of COVID-19 in Erie County.

The total number of cases in Erie County since March has now surpassed 5,000 cases, with the total being 5,101 cases.

In Crawford County, the Department of Health is reporting 41 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 1,750 cases.

There were 12 new cases reported in Warren County; the total stands at 231 cases.

Across Pennsylvania, there are 7,360 new cases of COVID-19, according to the State Department of Health. This brings the total on Friday to 343,614. There were also 21 new deaths reported, bringing the total since March to 10,234.