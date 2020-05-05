State Health Department backs County Health Department in keeping COVID-19 patients unanimous

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is in support of the Erie County Department of Health’s decision to not release the names of COVID-19 patients.

In a nine page brief, the State Health Department said that the state’s Disease Prevention and Control of Law of 1955 does not require the release of names.

This means that the County Health Department has followed proper protocol. Currently the county is in a lawsuit with two fraternal order of police unions.

The FOP wants the county to release the names of COVID-19 patients to the 911 dispatch, the county on the other hand disagrees.