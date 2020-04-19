State liquor stores to offer curbside pick up services

Starting on Monday you can now buy a limited amount of liquor or wine from state stores.

This is the first chance to do so in more than a month because of the coronavirus pandemic lock down.

A limited number of stores across the state will take orders by phone and provide curbside pick up between the hours of 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.

Here are the area stores that will offer this service. In Erie County this will pertain to the state stores in Yorktown Center and on 737 East 38th Street.

In Crawford County this will pertain to the store in the downtown mall. In Warren County this service will be offered in the store over on Market Street.