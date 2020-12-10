State of our schools: Is remote learning effective?

(WETM-TV) — As the country enters another surge in COVID-19 cases, many schools have been moving remote, if not already. But how effective is remote learning?

One psychiatrist told 18 News, part of the success of students depends on teachers.

“I think it goes back and relates to how the information is being presented to them,” said Dr. William George, Outpatient Child Psychiatrist at Arnot Health.

Another key part of success is attentiveness; are students doing what they are suppose to do?

“You sign on and leave the screen for a while and you’re still present in the class; doesn’t mean you’re really staying attentive to it,” Dr. George said. “Or have the screen up but muted and have it in the background while you’re doing something else.”

Dr. Vermelle Greene, Executive Director of The Boys Initiative, and author of ‘Please Teach Me Like I’m a Boy!: Ten Steps to His Success in School and in Life’ said kids need social interaction and need to learn in person.

“Our children aren’t made to be isolated,” Dr. Greene said. “It’s so sad. It’s criminal that our babies have to stay in, not being able to play and learn and socialize with each other. They need that. Our children need to be in school.”

After years of research and speaking with other educators, Dr. Greene said gender plays a role in a child’s education.

“Girls process language on both sides of their brains, boys only one side,” Dr. Greene said. “That’s why girls, I’m speaking in generalities now, girls tend to speak earlier than boys, learn to read earlier, wright earlier, but our boys not so much. Boys need movement. Boys are very spatial. They are more mechanical. They’re very visual.”

Dr. Green told 18 News, this problem has turned into a crisis for this generation.

“Our boys are failing,” Dr. Greene said. “Our boys are not doing well. And it’s a crisis. It’s a crisis as I said at the beginning. It’s crisis in academia, a crisis in society.”

Grades 4-8 is a crucial time for brain development for boys and reading skills are very important, especially for grade school level students.

“Phonics is the way to teach,” Dr. Green said. “Systemic-Systematic-Explicit phonics. That is the way to teach children how to read. And for our boys whose reading skills may not be on par with their female classmates, this is really hurting them as well.”

Dr. George and Dr. Greene said teachers and parents should know how each student learns to give the best education.

“This is not a zero sum game. Just because we help our girls, doesn’t mean that we can’t help our boys we can help both,” Dr. Greene said.