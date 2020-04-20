State Police cancel summer camps

A long standing State Police tradition is the latest cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Three State Police camps are being canceled for this year including the Sunny Day Camps, the Commissioner’s Honor Camp and the Popular Camp Cadet.

In a statement the State Police Commissioner said the decision was made for the health and safety of the students and staff that would have been involved.

The statement went on to say the hope is to have all three camps back for the community in the summer of 2021.