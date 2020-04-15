State prisons stepping up mitigation efforts during pandemic

The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections is taking steps to stop a COVID-19 spread in its prisons.

The Secretary of Corrections says all prisons in the system are fully compliant with CDC testing guidelines. Currently, there are 17 inmates that have tested positive for COVID-19. All of those cases are at SCI Phoenix in Montgomery County. He says the numbers are due to short term mitigation actions.

“Significantly limiting out of cell time and lockdowns and those types of things, but I have to stress that is a short term strategy. You can get away with that for a couple of weeks and then at some point you can’t just keep people locked down.” said John Wetzel, Pennsylvania Secretary of Corrections.

He also says mental health is a top priority. All prisons still have their medical staff on site.