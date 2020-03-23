State Rep. Bizzarro calling on Wabtec to adhere to CDC COVID-19 guidelines

State Rep. Ryan Bizzarro, D-Erie, released the following statement today regarding the safety and health of Wabtec employees during the COVID-19 pandemic:

“The decision by Wabtec to remain open without properly protecting its workforce during this pandemic shows a lack of judgement and general disregard for its employees and our greater Erie community, as we all work together to limit the spread of COVID-19. Employee health, proper workplace disinfecting per the CDC guidelines, and social distancing should be fundamental concerns facing each and every business across Pennsylvania, particularly as non-life-sustaining entities. My office has received constituent calls from management and hourly employees about a lack of sanitizing protocols that could facilitate unnecessary spread of the COVID-19 virus.”

“While the PA Governor’s office has granted a waiver to Wabtec, with the health of our community in mind, I am calling Wabtec officials to take efforts to test every employee that arrives to work at the Erie County plant, sanitize the facility per CDC guidelines, and take the necessary steps to prepare the facility for employees to return to work safely (per CDC guidelines) and without anxiety of unnecessary exposure to them and their community. This virus outbreak is not a time for corporate America to put profits above people. These are our neighbors and families, and we must consider the dramatic spread that could unnecessarily be happening at this facility.”