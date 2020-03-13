State Rep. Bizzarro releases statement regarding the closure of PA schools

State Rep. Ryan Bizzarro, D-Erie, released the following statement on Gov. Tom Wolf’s decision to close Pennsylvania’s K-12 schools:

“Each school district across the state faces a different level of threat and challenges. I applaud Governor Wolf for recognizing the threat that COVID-19 poses to public health and safety and for taking action that prioritizes Pennsylvania’s children, teachers and school staff.

“Earlier today, I circulated a co-sponsorship memo for legislation that would allow school districts to request a waiver for the 180 days of school mandate. Hearing the governor include in his announcement today that school districts will not be penalized for not meeting the requirement is a sigh of relief for all Pennsylvania districts.

“I still plan to pursue support for my legislation calling for districts to work in concert with the Department of Education so that requests to adjust the mandated school days can be handled quickly. Enacting this legislation will ensure that this pandemic and any future disruptions do not tie the hands of our educators and impact Pennsylvania children’s educational experience.”