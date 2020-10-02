State Representative from Franklin County tests positive for COVID-19, prompts cancellation of PA House voting session

The COVID-19 pandemic has once again made its way into the Pennsylvania legislature.

Republican state Representative Paul Schemel from Franklin County has tested positive for the virus. He is currently under quarantine.

The lawmaker says he had been experiencing mild symptoms on Wednesday. He was most recently in the capitol on Tuesday.

It is unclear if he wore a mask while in the building’s public spaces.

The lawmaker’s positive test prompted the cancellation of the Pennsylvania House’s voting session.

