Statistics show one in four American teachers are at a higher risk of serious illness if they contact the coronavirus

Nearly one in four American teachers are at a higher risk of serious illness if they contact the coronavirus.

This statistic comes from a Kaiser Family Foundation Report released on Friday July 10th.

Nearly 1.5 million teachers are either over 65 or have health conditions such as diabetes or heart disease.

Those are some factors that make people more vulnerable to COVID-19.

The analysis comes as the nation is debating whether it is safe to bring children back into the classroom this upcoming Fall.