Stay at Home order expanded to Carbon, Cumberland, Dauphin and Schuylkill Counties; school closures extended indefinitely

Governor Tom Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine revised their Stay at Home order today to include Carbon, Cumberland, Dauphin and Schuylkill counties, bringing the state total to 26 counties under the order.

This order takes effect at 8 p.m., Monday, March 30th, and will continue until April 30th.

Also, all Pennsylvania schools will remain closed until further notice. The non-life-sustaining business closures remain in effect as well.

The Stay at Home order now includes the following 26 counties: