Sticks and Bricks hosting free pizza giveaway

One local business is looking to help others and prevent waste. The local shop is set to host a “free pizza Friday.”

Sticks and Bricks Wood Fired Pizza has decided to close its doors to protect customers and staff from COVID-19.

Following that decision, the pizza shop, located at 1301 East Grandview Blvd., has decided that instead of throwing away the pizza dough, they will give away 500 medium pizzas today.

“It feels great helping the community in a time of need when the grocery shelves are low and you can’t really get food right now,” said Keith Groff, Owner, Sticks and Bricks Wood Fired Pizza.

Customers can begin coming in to get the pizza at noon today.

Following their free pizza giveaway, Sticks and Bricks is hoping to re-open by March 25th.